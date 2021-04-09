VIR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.04, changing hands as low as $43.03 per share. Vir Biotechnology Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.31 per share, with $83.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.25.

