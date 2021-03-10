US Markets
Vir, GSK's COVID-19 antibody trial shows 85% drop in hospitalization or death

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Interim data from a late-stage study of their experimental COVID-19 antibody therapy showed an 85% reduction in hospitalization or death in patients, Vir Biotechnology Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday.

Following the data an independent panel has recommended stopping the trial, the two companies said, adding they were planning to submit an emergency use authorization application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment.

