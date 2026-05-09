Vir Biotechnology's Chairman of the Board Sold 22,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Vicki Sato sold 22,000 shares on May 1, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$221,000 at around $10.05 per share.

This trade represented 2% of Sato's direct holdings, reducing her position from 1.10 million to 1,078,391 shares.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; the size of this sale is consistent with Sato's historical cadence of routine liquidity events.

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Vicki L. Sato, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), reported the sale of 22,000 shares of common stock for a total value of approximately $221,000 according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 22,000 Transaction value $221,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,078,391 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$10.78 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.05).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Sato's prior selling activity?

At 22,000 shares, the sale matches Sato’s typical trade size. She has executed nine sales since October 2025, aligning closely with her established sell-only average of 20,843 shares per trade.

At 22,000 shares, the sale matches Sato’s typical trade size. She has executed nine sales since October 2025, aligning closely with her established sell-only average of 20,843 shares per trade. What proportion of Sato's remaining capacity does this sale represent?

The transaction accounted for 2% of her direct holdings at the time, leaving her with 1,078,391 shares, or approximately 77.5% of her starting position at the beginning of the two-year disclosure window.

The transaction accounted for 2% of her direct holdings at the time, leaving her with 1,078,391 shares, or approximately 77.5% of her starting position at the beginning of the two-year disclosure window. Was the sale discretionary or pre-planned?

The sale was pre-planned. It was reported in this Form 4 as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on March 27, 2025.

The sale was pre-planned. It was reported in this Form 4 as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on March 27, 2025. Is there evidence of a shift in cadence or trade size due to market or personal factors?

There is no deviation from Sato's historical pattern of routine, similarly sized sales; the transaction reflects ongoing portfolio management rather than a change in strategy or response to recent share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Closing price (as of May 1, 2026) $10.00 Market capitalization $1.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $65.50 million

* 1-year price change calculated using May 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Vir Biotechnology develops monoclonal antibodies and RNA-based therapeutics targeting infectious diseases such as COVID-19, hepatitis B, influenza A, and HIV.

It generates revenue primarily through product sales, licensing agreements, and research collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

The company serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and government agencies focused on the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases.

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative immunology-based therapies for infectious diseases. The company leverages strategic collaborations and licensing agreements to accelerate product development and expand market reach.

Vir Biotechnology's focus on high-impact viral diseases and robust partnerships positions it as a key player in the infectious disease therapeutics sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 1 sale of Vir Biotechnology stock by Chairman of the Board of Directors Vicki Sato is not a red flag for investors. The transaction was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Moreover, she retained over one million shares after the sale, maintaining a sizable equity position in the company. Dr. Sato has been Chairman of the Board since 2016. Her long history with Vir Biotechnology suggests she is invested in seeing the company bring its therapies to market.

Shares have done well in 2026, reaching a 52-week high of $11.66 on April 20. This has been due to positive early clinical trial data showing its treatments were effective for patients suffering from prostate cancer.

The company exited the first quarter with a net loss of $125.7 million compared to the prior year’s loss of $121 million. However, it held $809.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of Q1. This should maintain operations for a time while it continues to move its therapies towards government approval for sale.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.