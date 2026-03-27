Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Price Target Increased by 26.10% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Vir Biotechnology (NasdaqGS:VIR) has been revised to $20.74 / share. This is an increase of 26.10% from the prior estimate of $16.45 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.47% from the latest reported closing price of $8.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vir Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 43.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIR is 0.13%, an increase of 62.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 116,349K shares. The put/call ratio of VIR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 13,117K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,684K shares , representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 12,917K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glaxosmithkline holds 8,551K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,381K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,328K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIR by 43.56% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.