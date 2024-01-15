Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Gains 21.7% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Vir Biotechnology VIR have gained 21.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 7.5%.

Last month, Vir announced a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses and focus on investing in programs with the highest potential for value creation. The update was cheerful for investors, as pipeline setbacks dampened growth prospects.



The company will now primarily focus on chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B clinical programs, and antibody platforms to target infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases and oncology.

Vir announced a 12% reduction in its workforce. Consequently, the headcount will be reduced by 75. The reductions include the discontinuation of the company’s innate immunity small molecule group, which was initiated in the third quarter of 2023. The reductions will be substantially complete by the first quarter of 2024.

R&D facilities in St. Louis, MO, and Portland, OR, will be closed in 2024. However, research activities will continue at the company’s sites in San Francisco, California and Bellinzona, Switzerland.

The firm expects to incur charges between $30 million and $40 million through the third quarter of 2024, primarily related to facility closures and, to a lesser extent, employee severance costs. Of these, approximately $3-$4 million will be cash expenditure.

As a result of the above-mentioned actions, VIR will reduce its cost structure by at least $40 million annually.

Vir Biotechnology ended the third quarter with $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

Concurrent with the third quarter, the company has announced that it is expanding its strategic focus to autoimmune diseases and immuno-oncology.

VIR expects to report new clinical data from its ongoing phase II study evaluating its monoclonal antibody tobevibart (VIR-3434) and its siRNA elebsiran (VIR-2218) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta (SOLSTICE trial) in the second quarter of 2024.

We remind investors that share price plunged in July 2023 after VIR announced that the mid-stage PENINSULA (study evaluating VIR-2482 for the prevention of symptomatic influenza A did not meet primary or secondary efficacy endpoints. The study was the first phase II outpatient trial to evaluate the role of a monoclonal antibody in the prevention of influenza A illness.

Meanwhile, the phase II PREVAIL platform trial and its THRIVE/STRIVE sub-protocols are ongoing. The platform is evaluating combinations of VIR-3434, VIR-2218 and/or peginterferon alpha in two chronic hepatitis B patient populations with the potential to evaluate other populations in the future. Initial data from this platform trial are expected in the first half of 2024.

In September, Vir initiated a phase I study of VIR-1388, an investigational novel vaccine for the prevention of HIV.

The development of other pipeline candidates is imperative for Vir Biotechnology to maintain momentum, given the pipeline and regulatory setbacks.

Vir markets Xevudy with GSK. However, the FDA withdrew the emergency use authorization granted to GSK/Vir Biotechnology’s Xevudy as it was shown to be ineffective against the Omicron variant. Consequently, this stream of revenue has become nil.

