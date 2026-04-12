Vir Biotechnology (VIR) CEO Sells 73,000 Shares for $664,000

Key Points

72,559 shares were sold for a total transaction value of ~$664,000 on April 6, 2026.

This sale represented 6.76% of De Backer's total holdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no activity reported in indirect accounts such as the Ureel-De Backer Family Trust.

The sale continues a pattern of periodic disposals, consistent with recent-year cadence and remaining share capacity.

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President and CEO Marianne De Backer of Vir Biotechnology, Inc., reported the sale of 72,559 shares in an open-market transaction on April 6, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 72,559 Transaction value $664,350 Post-transaction shares (direct) 948,145 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.59 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($9.16); post-transaction value based on April 6, 2026, market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to De Backer's historical selling activity?

This transaction is in line with her recent pattern, with the average size of her four most recent open-market sales at ~60,000 shares, and this sale amounting to 72,559 shares.

This transaction is in line with her recent pattern, with the average size of her four most recent open-market sales at ~60,000 shares, and this sale amounting to 72,559 shares. What was the impact of this sale on De Backer's ownership in Vir Biotechnology?

The direct sale reduced her direct holdings by 6.76%, leaving her with 948,145 shares directly and 53,118 shares held indirectly through the Ureel-De Backer Family Trust.

The direct sale reduced her direct holdings by 6.76%, leaving her with 948,145 shares directly and 53,118 shares held indirectly through the Ureel-De Backer Family Trust. Did the transaction involve any derivative securities or option exercises?

No derivative securities or option exercises were reported; the sale was exclusively in directly held common stock.

No derivative securities or option exercises were reported; the sale was exclusively in directly held common stock. What is the broader context for this sale within the company’s trading and valuation environment?

Shares were sold at around $9.16 per share as the stock had appreciated 79.92% over the prior year (as of April 6, 2026), and the transaction fits a cadence of periodic sales corresponding with available share capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/10/26) $9.50 Market capitalization $1.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $68.56 million Net income (TTM) -$437.99 million

* 1-year performance calculated using April 6th, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops monoclonal antibodies (e.g. Sotrovimab/Xevudy for COVID-19), RNAi therapeutics for hepatitis B, and investigational therapies for influenza A and HIV.

Generates revenue through product sales, licensing agreements, and strategic collaborations with major pharmaceutical and research organizations.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative immunology-based therapies for serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a broad network of partnerships and licensing agreements to accelerate the development and commercialization of its pipeline assets. Its strategic collaborations and focus on high-burden diseases position it as a key player in the infectious disease therapeutics market.

What this transaction means for investors

This insider sale looks a lot more like a CEO supplementing their income than an attempt to exit a doomed investment. De Backer retained more than 90% of their holdings.

Vir Biotechnology’s sales declined sharply in late 2022 and early 2023, but things have been looking up lately. In February, the company announced positive results from a phase 1 trial of VIR-5500 in patients with advanced-stage prostate cancer. An encouraging 82% of patients in one of the higher-dose groups lowered their prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels by at least half.

In addition to encouraging early clinical-trial results, Vir announced a co-development and co-commercialization deal with Astellas Pharma (OTC:ALPMY). If VIR-5500 continues generating impressive results and becomes an approved treatment, Astellas will lead its commercialization in the U.S. market.

Astellas appears relatively confident about VIR-5500’s future. It’s handing Vir $240 million in cash plus a $75 million equity investment at a steep premium to its market price. Going forward, Vir will only be responsible for 40% of development costs. If VIR-5500 earns approval, Vir is eligible to receive a double-digit royalty percentage on sales outside the U.S. market.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.