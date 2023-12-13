Vir Biotechnology to cut about 75 jobs, shut some facilities

Adds share movement in paragraph 2, and details on reduced cost structure in paragraph 3

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology VIR.O said on Wednesday it will cut about 12% of its workforce, or about 75 positions, and close some facilities as part of its cost cut measures.

Shares of the immunology company fell 2.2% in aftermarket trading after Vir also said it was closing its research and development facilities in Missouri and Oregon in 2024.

The company said it expects a reduced cost structure of at least $40 million annually as a result of these changes.

