Vir Biotechnology Stock Has Nearly Doubled in a Year. One Major Holder Just Trimmed $17 Million

Key Points

SB Investment Advisers sold 2,168,884 shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $17.28 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $19.00 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

The reduction equals 0.22% of reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

The quarter-end holding stood at 10,948,093 shares valued at $98.09 million.

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SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd reported a sale of 2,168,884 shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $17.28 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd reduced its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,168,884 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $17.28 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position, including market movements, declined by $19.00 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CPNG: $5.47 billion (70.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: GRAB: $1.47 billion (19.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: RLAY: $277.65 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE: COMP: $160.85 million (2.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:VIR: $98.09 million (1.3% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, Vir Biotechnology shares were priced at $8.79, up 93% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $8.79 Market Capitalization $1.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $64.7 million Net Income (TTM) ($442.72 million)

Company snapshot

Vir Biotechnology develops monoclonal antibodies and RNA-based therapeutics targeting infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (Sotrovimab/Xevudy), hepatitis B (VIR-2218, VIR-3434), influenza A (VIR-2482), and HIV (VIR-1111).

The firm operates a research-driven business model, generating revenue through product sales, strategic collaborations, and licensing agreements with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.

It serves healthcare providers, governments, and global health organizations focused on the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative immunology-based therapies for infectious diseases. The company leverages strategic collaborations and advanced research capabilities to address unmet medical needs in global health. Its diversified pipeline and partnerships with leading institutions position it for potential long-term growth in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks more like portfolio management after a sharp run than a full retreat from the story. Even after trimming more than 2 million shares, Vir Biotechnology still remained one of SB Investment Advisers’ larger healthcare bets at roughly $98 million, suggesting the firm may still see long-term upside in the company’s oncology and hepatitis pipeline.



The bigger story for investors is that Vir is evolving well beyond its pandemic-era identity. Management spent much of its latest earnings update emphasizing oncology progress, particularly its partnership with Astellas around prostate cancer drug candidate VIR-5500. The company said the collaboration officially closed during the quarter and that the first patient has already been dosed in expansion cohorts.



Meanwhile, Vir also continues advancing its hepatitis delta program, where updated Phase 2 data showed 77% of patients achieved undetectable virus levels at Week 72, with some cohorts improving to 88% through Week 96. The company ended the quarter with $809.3 million in cash and investments, excluding another $315 million expected from Astellas.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.