Vir Biotechnology Stock Has Doubled This Past Year. One Fund Just Bought 1.2 Million Shares

Key Points

Boxer Capital Management increased its Vir Biotechnology stake by 1,241,000 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $9.89 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $12.95 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price movements.

The transaction represented a 1.3% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,866,000 Vir Biotechnology shares valued at $16.72 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management disclosed a purchase of 1,241,000 Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares, an estimated $9.89 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management bought 1,241,000 additional shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR). The estimated transaction value was $9.89 million, calculated using the average closing price from January 1 to March 31, 2026. The fund’s Vir Biotechnology position value increased by $12.95 million for the quarter, reflecting both additional shares and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Boxer Capital Managements buy brought its Vir Biotechnology stake to 2.2% of 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TNGX: $227.53 million (29.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KOD: $51.88 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $48.62 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:KYMR: $27.41 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CELC: $25.68 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Vir Biotechnology shares were priced at $9.09, up about 100% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $64.7 million Net Income (TTM) ($442.72 million) Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $9.09 One-Year Price Change 100%

Company snapshot

Vir Biotechnology develops monoclonal antibodies and RNA-based therapeutics targeting infectious diseases such as COVID-19, hepatitis B, influenza A, and HIV.

The firm generates revenue through product sales, licensing agreements, and research collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners.

It is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a focus on immunology-based therapies for serious infectious diseases.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in immunology-based therapies for serious infectious diseases. The company leverages strategic collaborations and a robust pipeline to address unmet medical needs in global health. Its competitive advantage lies in its focus on innovative antibody and RNA technologies, supported by partnerships with leading organizations and research institutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Boxer Capital appears to be leaning into Vir Biotechnology during a pretty pivotal moment for the company. The company’s stock has had a blockbuster year after a rough post-pandemic stretch (Vir developed the antibody, sotrovimad, for early treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid). Shares are up about 100% this past year, but still down close to 90% from 2021 highs.



Earlier this month, Vir highlighted encouraging Phase 2 data in chronic hepatitis delta, with 88% of certain patients maintaining undetectable virus levels through Week 96 using its combination therapy. The company also recently closed a major collaboration with Astellas to advance its prostate cancer therapy VIR-5500, with pivotal Phase 3 trials anticipated in 2027.



Financially, Vir remains well capitalized: The company ended the quarter with more than $809 million in cash and investments, excluding another $315 million tied to the Astellas partnership expected in the second quarter.



Going forward, the key question is whether Vir can turn its cash reserves and broad pipeline into a sustainable commercial business before investor patience fades again.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.