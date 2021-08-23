Vir Biotechnology Reports Provisional Approval Of Sotrovimab In Australia - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) said the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted provisional marketing authorization for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19 who do not require initiation of oxygen due to COVID-19 and who are at increased risk of progression to hospitalization or death.

George Scangos, CEO of Vir, said: "The provisional approval of sotrovimab in Australia marks an important milestone for Vir, as it is the first marketing authorization of our first commercial product."

Vir Biotechnology developed sotrovimab in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It is authorized for emergency use in the U.S., and has received a positive scientific opinion from CHMP in the European Union.

