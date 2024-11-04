Vir Biotechnology price target lowered to $26 from $28 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Gena Wang lowered the firm’s price target on Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to $26 from $28 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm expects multiple data updates to provide near-term upside, with “strong balance sheet supporting long-term growth.”

