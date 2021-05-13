Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Vir Biotechnology Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2021, Vir Biotechnology had cash of US$733m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$238m. Therefore, from March 2021 it had 3.1 years of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that Vir Biotechnology will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Vir Biotechnology Growing?

NasdaqGS:VIR Debt to Equity History May 13th 2021

Vir Biotechnology boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 53%. But shareholders are no doubt taking some confidence from the rockstar revenue growth of 616% during that same year. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Vir Biotechnology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Vir Biotechnology seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$5.2b, Vir Biotechnology's US$238m in cash burn equates to about 4.6% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Vir Biotechnology's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Vir Biotechnology's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vir Biotechnology that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

