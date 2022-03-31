Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Moves 14.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR shares soared 14.8% in the last trading session to close at $25.91. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares surged as Vir Biotechnology will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Apr 4. The news encouraged investors as any fund buying that index will be buying the stock. This will result in investors’ gain.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +368.9%. Revenues are expected to be $681.4 million, up 34314.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vir Biotechnology, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 40.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC), closed the last trading session 3.4% lower at $42.54. Over the past month, BCYC has returned -6.9%.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -8.1% over the past month to -$0.70. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.1%. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.