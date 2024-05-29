Vir Biotechnology Appoints Mark Eisner As EVP And Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Immunology company Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) announced Wednesday that Mark Eisner will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective June 03, 2024.

Eisner will be a part of the company's Executive Management Team and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Marianne De Backer.

Eisner brings to Vir deep immunology and infectious disease expertise with clinical development experience. He has an impressive track record of leading teams during times of strategically evolving portfolios.

Eisner comes from Sonoma Biotherapeutics, where he most recently held the position of CMO. Prior to his most recent tenure with Sonoma, Eisner served as CMO at FibroGen where he led all development functions, which included being the Head of China clinical development and clinical operations.

Eisner has also been with Genentech nearly 11 years and served as their Senior Vice President of Global Head of Product Development Immunology, Infectious Disease and Ophthalmology.

