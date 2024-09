(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Jason O'Byrne as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from October 2.

O'Byrne joins Vir from Caribou Biosciences, Inc., where he had served as CFO.

