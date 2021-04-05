Vir Biotechnology: VIR-7831 Shows Neutralizing Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 California Variant

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) reported new preclinical research showing the ability of VIR-7831, the company's investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, to maintain its neutralizing activity against a mutation in the receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2, called L452R, which is found in the California variant.

The company noted that the study results also showed the L452R mutation reduced both the neutralization potency of plasma from vaccinated and convalescent donors and the neutralization activity of 14 RBD-specific and 10 N-terminal domain-specific monoclonal antibodies.

George Scangos, CEO of Vir Biotechnology, said: "We believe VIR-7831 could significantly impact both the trajectory of the pandemic and the outcomes of patients facing the more dire consequences of COVID-19. We look forward to continuing to work with global regulatory authorities to bring VIR-7831 to patients as quickly as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.