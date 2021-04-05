Markets
VIR

Vir Biotechnology: VIR-7831 Shows Neutralizing Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 California Variant

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) reported new preclinical research showing the ability of VIR-7831, the company's investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, to maintain its neutralizing activity against a mutation in the receptor binding domain of SARS-CoV-2, called L452R, which is found in the California variant.

The company noted that the study results also showed the L452R mutation reduced both the neutralization potency of plasma from vaccinated and convalescent donors and the neutralization activity of 14 RBD-specific and 10 N-terminal domain-specific monoclonal antibodies.

George Scangos, CEO of Vir Biotechnology, said: "We believe VIR-7831 could significantly impact both the trajectory of the pandemic and the outcomes of patients facing the more dire consequences of COVID-19. We look forward to continuing to work with global regulatory authorities to bring VIR-7831 to patients as quickly as possible."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular