Vir Biotech, GSK to halt enrollment in COVID-19 antibody trial

March 3 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O and GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK.N said on Wednesday they are pausing enrollment in a part of a late-stage trial testing their COVID-19 antibody therapy on the recommendation of an independent safety monitoring panel.

