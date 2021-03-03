Vir Biotech, GSK to halt enrollment in COVID-19 antibody trial

March 3 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O and GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK.N said on Wednesday they are pausing enrollment in a part of a late-stage trial testing their COVID-19 antibody therapy on the recommendation of an independent safety monitoring panel.

