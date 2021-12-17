Vir And GSK's Sotrovimab Gets EC Marketing Authorization For Early Treatment Of Covid-19

(RTTNews) - British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), said Friday that the European Commission or EC has granted marketing authorization for Sotrovimab, which is sold under the brand name Xevudy, for the early treatment of Covid-19.

With the authorization, Sotrovimab is now accepted in the European Union (EU) member states for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents.

George Scangos, chief executive officer of Vir, said, " Given recent pre-clinical data from our own labs, as well as that of other independent labs, demonstrating that sotrovimab retains activity against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and all other currently tested variants of concern and interest, we remain confident in the critical role of sotrovimab and look forward to further contributing to the fight against this pandemic."

The Covid-19 patients with a severe progressing infection who receive Sotrovimab should have attained the age of 12 or over. In addition, they should have a body weight of at least 40 kilograms without a need for supplemental oxygen.

