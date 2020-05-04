Vir, Alnylam pick coronavirus therapy candidate, plan human trials by year end

May 4 (Reuters) - Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O have identified a drug candidate for treating COVID-19 and plan to begin human testing by the end of the year, the companies said on Monday.

The therapy candidate makes use of gene-silencing RNA interference (RNAi) technology that targets and "silences" specific genetic material, blocking the production of deadly proteins that cause diseases.

