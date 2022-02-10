Markets
Vir : Data Shows Sotrovimab Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron Subvariant

(RTTNews) - Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) said pre-clinical data suggested that sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody authorized for emergency use in the United States and developed in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline, retains neutralizing activity against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.

Vir expects to publish data on bioRxiv in the coming week, with live virus data to follow.

Vir believes that the 500 mg dose of sotrovimab is sufficient to retain activity against the BA.2 variant.

