VIQ Solutions (VQS) Price Target Increased by 5.82% to 1.35

The average one-year price target for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) has been revised to 1.35 / share. This is an increase of 5.82% from the prior estimate of 1.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 2.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 344.24% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIQ Solutions. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VQS is 0.01%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.29% to 2,238K shares. The put/call ratio of VQS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,710K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VQS by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 345K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 57K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 67.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VQS by 94.54% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VIQ Solutions Background Information

VIQ is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

