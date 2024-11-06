News & Insights

VIQ Solutions to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 06, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) has released an update.

VIQ Solutions, a leader in AI-driven digital voice and video capture technology, will announce its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, 2024. The company will discuss these results in a conference call the following day, offering investors insights into its performance and future prospects.

