Vipshop’s Q3 2024: Revenue Shrinks, Profit Stays Solid

Vipshop (VIPS) has released an update.

Vipshop Holdings Limited reported a dip in its third-quarter 2024 financial results, with net revenues down to RMB20.7 billion from RMB22.8 billion year-on-year. Despite the decrease in net income to RMB1.0 billion, the company maintained solid profitability through disciplined financial management and continued to invest in growth initiatives. Vipshop also repurchased US$275 million worth of shares, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

