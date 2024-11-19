News & Insights

Stocks

Vipshop’s Q3 2024: Revenue Shrinks, Profit Stays Solid

November 19, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vipshop (VIPS) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Vipshop Holdings Limited reported a dip in its third-quarter 2024 financial results, with net revenues down to RMB20.7 billion from RMB22.8 billion year-on-year. Despite the decrease in net income to RMB1.0 billion, the company maintained solid profitability through disciplined financial management and continued to invest in growth initiatives. Vipshop also repurchased US$275 million worth of shares, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

For further insights into VIPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.