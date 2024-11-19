Vipshop’s Q3 2024: Revenue Shrinks, Profit Stays Solid

Vipshop (VIPS) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vipshop Holdings Limited reported a dip in its third-quarter 2024 financial results, with net revenues down to RMB20.7 billion from RMB22.8 billion year-on-year. Despite the decrease in net income to RMB1.0 billion, the company maintained solid profitability through disciplined financial management and continued to invest in growth initiatives. Vipshop also repurchased US$275 million worth of shares, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
For further insights into VIPS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.