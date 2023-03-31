Markets
VIPS

Vipshop To Buy Back Up To $500 Mln Shares

March 31, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chinese online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) announced Friday that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of its American depositary shares or Class A ordinary shares.

The share repurchase will be until the close of business on March 31, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time.

The company said it plans to adopt and implement the share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements.

The proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, the company said.

Vipshop expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.