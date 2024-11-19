News & Insights

Vipshop sees Q4 revenue RMB 31.2B-RMB 32.9B

November 19, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB31.2 billion and RMB32.9 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 10% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.”

