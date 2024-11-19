Vipshop sees Q4 revenue RMB 31.2B-RMB 32.9B

The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB31.2 billion and RMB32.9 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 10% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.”
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VIPS:
- Vipshop reports Q3 EPS RMB 2.47 vs. RMB 3.33 last year
- Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Vipshop Announces Annual General Meeting for 2024
- Vipshop initiated with an Overweight at Barclays
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.