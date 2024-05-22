News & Insights

Vipshop Reports Profit Surge and Steady Revenue

May 22, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Vipshop (VIPS) has released an update.

Vipshop Holdings Limited, a prominent Chinese online discount retailer, disclosed modest revenue growth with a 0.4% increase to RMB 27.6 billion in Q1 2024, alongside significant enhancements in profitability metrics. The company experienced a 24.6% surge in net income to RMB 2.3 billion, despite a slight reduction in active customers and total orders. These results reflect Vipshop’s strategic focus on high-margin categories and operational efficiency.

