Vipshop Q4 Profit Rises; Total Net Revenues Up 9.2%

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased by 32.2% year over year to RMB 3.0 billion from RMB 2.2 billion in the prior year period. Net income per ADS increased to RMB 5.35 from RMB 3.66. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders increased by 43.4% year over year to RMB 3.2 billion. Non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders per ADS increased to RMB 5.79 from RMB 3.65.

Fourth quarter total net revenues increased by 9.2% year over year to RMB 34.7 billion. GMV increased by 21.9% year over year to RMB 66.4 billion.

For the first quarter, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB 27.5 billion and RMB 28.9 billion, a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.