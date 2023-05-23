Vipshop Q1 Earnings Rise; Projects Revenue Growth In Q2

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS), an online discount retailer, Tuesday, reported higher earnings for the first quarter, on higher gross merchandise value which increased by 14 percent. The company also expects the revenue to grow approximately by 10 to 15 percent in the second quarter.

The first-quarter profit surged 69.6 percent to RMB 1.9 billion or $270.7 million from RMB 1.1 billion or $172.8 million last year.

Adjusted net income increased 45.8 percent to RMB 2.1 billion or $301.3 million. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB 3.52 or $0.51 per share.

Total revenue increased 9.1 percent to RMB 27.5 billion or $859.8 million from RMB 25.2 billion or $4 billion last year, driven by the growth in active customers and their spending in discretionary categories.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects its total revenue in the range of RMB 27 billion to RMB 28.2 billion.

In premarket activity, shares of Vipshop were trading at $14.99 up 1.08% or $0.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

