News & Insights

Markets
VIPS

Vipshop Q1 Earnings Rise; Projects Revenue Growth In Q2

May 23, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS), an online discount retailer, Tuesday, reported higher earnings for the first quarter, on higher gross merchandise value which increased by 14 percent. The company also expects the revenue to grow approximately by 10 to 15 percent in the second quarter.

The first-quarter profit surged 69.6 percent to RMB 1.9 billion or $270.7 million from RMB 1.1 billion or $172.8 million last year.

Adjusted net income increased 45.8 percent to RMB 2.1 billion or $301.3 million. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB 3.52 or $0.51 per share.

Total revenue increased 9.1 percent to RMB 27.5 billion or $859.8 million from RMB 25.2 billion or $4 billion last year, driven by the growth in active customers and their spending in discretionary categories.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects its total revenue in the range of RMB 27 billion to RMB 28.2 billion.

In premarket activity, shares of Vipshop were trading at $14.99 up 1.08% or $0.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.