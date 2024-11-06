Vipshop initiated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Vipshop (VIPS) with an Overweight rating and $19 price target The company’s focused branded sales model differentiates it in the competitive Chinese e-commerce market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Vipshop’s “consistent and meaningful” capital return program “on top of an attractive valuation provide downside protection.”
