Vipshop Holdings Limited's (NYSE:VIPS) Share Price Is Still Matching Investor Opinion Despite 28% Slump

The Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) share price has softened a substantial 28% over the previous 30 days, handing back much of the gains the stock has made lately. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 89%, which is great even in a bull market.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Vipshop Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 22x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Recent times have been advantageous for Vipshop Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:VIPS Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Vipshop Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 45% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 164% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Vipshop Holdings' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

What We Can Learn From Vipshop Holdings' P/E?

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Vipshop Holdings looks quite average now. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Vipshop Holdings maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

