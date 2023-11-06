Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $15.29, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 11.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $15.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.71% and +0.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Vipshop Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.59.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

