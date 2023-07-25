Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.47, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 24.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.87 billion, up 5.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $15.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.52% and +2.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower within the past month. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vipshop Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.27.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

