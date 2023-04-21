Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $14.93, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Vipshop Holdings Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vipshop Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.77 billion, down 5.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $15.57 billion, which would represent changes of +6.45% and +1.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.52% higher. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vipshop Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.15, so we one might conclude that Vipshop Holdings Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.