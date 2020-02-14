Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $14.30, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion, up 5.23% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% higher within the past month. VIPS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VIPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.31.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

