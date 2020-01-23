Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $13.95, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

VIPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion, up 5.23% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% higher. VIPS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

