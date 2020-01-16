Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $14.41, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.95% in that time.

VIPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VIPS to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.97 billion, up 4.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VIPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, VIPS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

