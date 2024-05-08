Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves 1.73%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) standing at $15.92, reflecting a +1.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.59, showcasing a 15.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.87 billion, down 3.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $16.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.72% and +3.72%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. At present, Vipshop Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.23, so one might conclude that Vipshop Holdings Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.