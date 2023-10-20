Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $14.65, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.72% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.40, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.08 billion, showing a 1.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $15.34 billion, which would represent changes of +38.71% and +0.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Vipshop Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vipshop Holdings Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.81.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.