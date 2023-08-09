Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $17.43, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Vipshop Holdings Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 18, 2023. On that day, Vipshop Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.87 billion, up 5.59% from the year-ago period.

VIPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $15.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.52% and +2.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vipshop Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vipshop Holdings Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.72, so we one might conclude that Vipshop Holdings Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

