Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ending at $17.04, denoting a -0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.60, indicating a 17.65% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.85 billion, down 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.

VIPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $16.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +4.13%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.45 of its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

