Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $14.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 8.98% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.08 billion, reflecting a 1.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $15.34 billion, signifying shifts of +38.71% and +0.37%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Vipshop Holdings Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.15.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

