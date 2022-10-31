Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $6.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion, down 16.01% from the year-ago period.

VIPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $14.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.41% and -18.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Vipshop Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.9.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.