Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $25.75, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.29 billion, up 61.63% from the prior-year quarter.

VIPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $19.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.62% and +27.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VIPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, VIPS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 46.07, so we one might conclude that VIPS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



