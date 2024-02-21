Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ended the recent trading session at $16.52, demonstrating a -0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.08% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 28, 2024. On that day, Vipshop Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.66 billion, up 1.19% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.55. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.47 for its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

