Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) ended the recent trading session at $15.03, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.62%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.67 billion, indicating a 1.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Vipshop Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.46, which means Vipshop Holdings Limited is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.