Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $16.29, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.58%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.35% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vipshop Holdings Limited will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.40, showcasing a 11.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.08 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

VIPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $15.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.71% and +0.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Vipshop Holdings Limited holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.83.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

