Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) standing at $15.31, reflecting a -1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.51% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating a 11.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.08 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $15.34 billion, indicating changes of +38.71% and +0.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Vipshop Holdings Limited boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.43 for its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 4, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

