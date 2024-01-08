Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the most recent trading day at $16.30, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.41% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.64% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vipshop Holdings Limited will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.62%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.67 billion, indicating a 1.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vipshop Holdings Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.41 for its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.