Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) reached $16.02, with a +0.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.56% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Vipshop Holdings Limited to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.66 billion, up 1.19% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.55 of its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, finds itself in the top 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

