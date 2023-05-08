Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $15.01, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.65% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Vipshop Holdings Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vipshop Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, down 5.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $15.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.45% and +1.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vipshop Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Vipshop Holdings Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.2.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.